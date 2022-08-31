Athletic: Tanganga now likely to stay at Tottenham

For a long time it looked like Japhet Tanganga was heading to Italy this summer on loan. Now it looks as though he’ll be staying at Spurs. Charlie Eccleshare, writing in The Athletic’s transfer tracker (£), says that although Nottingham Forest still have an interest in taking him on loan for this season, Spurs are now unlikely to let him go so close to the end of the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are still interested in a move for Japhet Tanganga, but as it stands #THFC want to keep the player so close to the end of the window. And though situation could change, the expectation also is that Pape Matar Sarr will stay. https://t.co/f5tYsjE7Fa — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) August 31, 2022

Tanganga was wanted by AC Milan for what felt like months this summer, and there was a point where it looked like he was a lock to head to Italy. But Milan moved on to another target, leaving Japhet in the cold. Nottingham Forest also expressed interest in recent days, but it seems Antonio Conte doesn’t see the value in sending him off considering the number of competitions Tottenham are involved in this fall — he’ll be seen essentially as Spurs’ sixth choice CB which means he might see some minimal minutes in early round cup competitions or as a rotation or sub option if there’s an injury crisis.

I kind of understand it, but I think it’s also now pretty likely that Spurs will try to shift #TangGang in the January window, as he’s better off going somewhere where he’ll actually play.