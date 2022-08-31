The Dan James to Spurs rumors just won’t go away

For some reason, this rumor continues to be a thing. Fabrizio Romano tweeted this morning that, despite an onslaught of negative vibes from most Tottenham supporters over the past few days, Tottenham Hotspur still appears to be interested in a loan to buy plan for Leeds attacking midfielder Dan James.

Tottenham are back in negotiations with Leeds for Daniel James. Been told talks are ongoing on loan deal with buy option — but there are also other clubs... ⚪️ #THFC



Up to the player, as he’s happy @ Leeds and has to decide.



No movements around Ziyech or Carrasco as of now. pic.twitter.com/IPVf4evGCJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Like, I just don’t get it. What’s the value-add for Dan James? Why him? Maybe he’s a player whom Antonio Conte has looked at in depth and decided that he can convert into, IDK, a world-class right back or something. But barring Conte going on national television, pointing at a photo of James and saying “This guy is going to be a star,” I really, really don’t see the point of this transfer.

One can hope that Dan James is just part of a “Paratici scattergun” process of evaluating transfer targets. He does that a lot — identifies a number of options in a particular position, works towards deals for all of them, and eventually settles on a primary target. The links for Hakim Ziyech and Yannick Carrasco are still out there, after all, and both are, based on all evidence, significantly better footballers than Dan James.

I hope that’s the case. With the transfer window closing tomorrow, I suppose we’ll find out pretty soon, huh?