Tottenham are hot on the heels of exciting City youngster

The end of the transfer window is rapidly approaching. Tottenham Hotspur’s business isn’t quite finished given that Bryan Gil still needs a loan, we’re not sure if Lucas Moura is hanging around, and those rumors of Dan James joining just refuse to disappear.

While strengthening the senior squad is always important, you can’t forget about the future and finding teenagers that might explode in a couple of years. Manchester City have a few kids like this, but attacker Adedire Mebude appears ready to move on from the Cityzens’ academy. This is according to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard.

A skilful forward with blistering pace, Mebude has stalled on contract talks with City, opening the door for rival clubs to pounce. Spurs are among the English clubs ready to sign the Scotland Under-19 international on a permanent deal, with Southampton and Newcastle also monitoring his situation. There is also interest from European clubs, with PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge keen.

Mebude still has two years remaining on his deal with Manchester but it seems he wants a chance to play for the senior squad and a better contract.

Mebude registered 11 goals and 18 assists in last year’s U18 Premier League, numbers that certainly caught the attention of Spurs’ scouts. His agents have been working on a new deal with City but it appears talks are stalled and that’s an opportunity for other clubs to jump in. There’s no speculation on how much a potential transfer would cost, but if it’s just a couple million, it’s always worth taking a flier in hopes of hitting the jackpot. (See: Sancho, Jadon; Bellingham, Jude)

This may not get resolved by the end of the window tomorrow, but it’s worth keeping an eye out. If Mebude tells his agents to completely end talks, this rumor will get turned up to eleven in a hury.