West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

The first midweek match of the season... wasn’t especially great for Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs more or less laid an egg at the London Stadium, didn’t score from open play, and somehow still earned a 1-1 draw away against West Ham.

Gonna be some stuff to talk about with this performance. It’s time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.