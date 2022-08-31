West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Spurs eke out frustrating draw at London Stadium

Well. That was definitely a football match. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to West Ham to face David Moyes and new signing Lucas Paqueta. Spurs went up in the first half thanks to an own goal from Thilo Kehrer, but Tomas Soucek leveled the score just after halftime and looked the fresher of the two sides throughout the second half. Spurs managed to hang on for a 1-1 draw in what was a really disappointing performance overall, especially with matches now coming once every three games until December.

I’ll be honest, my match reactions are going to be somewhat cursory and basic because this was a midweek match that kicked off at 2:45 p.m. ET and the day job always comes first. I really only quarter-watched this and not with any sort of superhuman focus. I’ll be watching the match again tonight and will hopefully have some more things to say in the player ratings down the line, but for now, consider this an open thread for you to talk about your takeaways from the match. Which is what you do anyway, so I have no idea why you care that much about MY opinions.

But for what it’s worth, here they are.

Match Observations