The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, August 5

good morning!

Finally - the Premier League is here! How many days has it been since Heung-min Son claimed his Golden Boot at Carrow Road?

This summer has gotten me plenty excited about the season ahead. Antonio Conte seems locked in, we have six new signings that fill needs within the squad. Harry Winks is still around, too! Is there enough time for another Winks resurgence?

Let’s take a look at all the fixtures this weekend:

Crystal Palace - Arsenal (Friday)

Fulham - Liverpool (Saturday)

Bournemouth - Villa (Saturday)

Newcastle - Forest (Saturday)

Spurs - Soton (Saturday)

Leeds - Wolves (Saturday)

Everton - Chelsea (Saturday)

Leicester - Brentford (Sunday)

Man U - Brighton & Hove Albion (Sunday)

West Ham - City (Sunday)

Of course we will all be dialled into Tottenham-Southampton, but is there another match here that you might just tune into?

I’m quite intrigued by Leicester-Brentford. The Foxes haven’t brought in a single player this season, while Brentford brought in Ben Mee and Keane-Lewis Potter. I’m curious to see what Leicester will look like two seasons removed from a fifth-place finish and FA Cup trophy.

West Ham vs City and Newcastle vs Forest, who practically have a new first team.

And feel free to share all of your pre-PL thoughts here! What are your deepest desires and fears?

Don’t be afraid to be afraid! Here - I’ll share mine first.

Deepest desire: Premier League champions, obviously, with Harry Winks scoring the title-clinching goal in the 90th minute during Match Week 38 at Elland Road

Premier League champions, obviously, with Harry Winks scoring the title-clinching goal in the 90th minute during Match Week 38 at Elland Road Biggest fear: Tottenham crash out of top four, Antonio Conte leaves, Harry Kane gets sold, Heung-min Son gets sold (but this scenario isn’t gonna happen!)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Maps, by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

