Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch

A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”

In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.

Spurs open up their campaign against Southampton and are expected to play at least a couple of their shiny new pickups, including veteran wingback Ivan Perisic. Clement Lenglet may get the nod at LCB as well given that Ben Davies is still working toward fitness. We could see substitute appearances from the likes of Yves Bissouma and Richarlison as well.

Southampton’s summer hasn’t been bad, though maybe a bit underwhelming for the south coast club. They’ve put an emphasis on youth with their transfers as their top four signings, cost-wise, are 20 years old or younger. We’ll see if the Saints are planning in integrating them immediately or giving them time with the youth before bringing them up, but there isn’t a standout signing for a squad that needed some refreshing.

Antonio Conte has spent the last few weeks talking like a man on a mission and buying fully into the long-term future of Spurs. A good way to kick things off would be with three points so let’s do just that.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

When: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM EST

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!