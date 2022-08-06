Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Southampton: Community Player Ratings

What a way to start! Tottenham Hotspur hosted Southampton in the first match of the 2022-23 season, with a new team, a new attitude, and a host of new expectations. And although they got off to a shaky start, conceding an early against the run of play goal to Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, they came back firing. Spurs got goals from defenders Ryan Sessegnon & Eric Dier, Dejan Kulusevski added a third, and Saints’ Mohammed Salisu turned a ball into his own net as Spurs rolled out to an emphatic 4-1 win.

We didn’t get a chance to see Tottenham’s new players for a lot of this match, but we did get a look at a bunch of them in the end. It’s time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

