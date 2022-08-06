Romano: Spurs have agreed personal terms for Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotpsur are well on their way towards completing their seventh signing of the summer. In the hours before Tottenham’s week 1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Spurs have agreed personal terms with 19-year old Italian defender Destiny Udogie.

It’s not a done deal quite yet. Tottenham have yet to come to a transfer agreement with Udogie’s current club Udinese, and any deal will likely result in Spurs loaning him straight back to Udinese for the whole of this season.

Full agreement on personal terms between Destiny Udogie, his agents and Tottenham, five year contract. Deal expected to be completed next week with Udinese. ⚪️ #THFC



Paratici and Conte want Udogie as part of future project, so he could be loaned back to Udinese. pic.twitter.com/NgXXXGMITN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

This would be a good move. We’ve said before that Udogie looks like a player with a super high ceiling — he had what amounted to a breakout season in Serie A last year — but Spurs are loaded at left back with Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon. Udogie looks like a monster talent, but Spurs don’t NEED him immediately, so loaning him back for a season makes a ton of sense. It’s basically the same thing Spurs did last year with Pape Matar Sarr, and both are young enough that a couple of loans for first team playing time aren’t going to necessarily negatively impact their ability to feature for Tottenham down the road.

Romano makes it sound like coming to an agreement with Udinese won’t be a problem. I hope that’s the case. Spurs are throwing their weight around financially this summer, and while they’ve made plenty of moves for win-now players, signing players like Udogie, Sarr, and Djed Spence makes it clear that they’re also looking towards the future.

According to Romano, Spurs are likely to finalize Udogie’s deal next week. Let’s hope it happens.