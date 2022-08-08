The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 8

Good morning and happy monday! How happy are you to see Matt Doherty in a Spurs shirt again?

That was some way to start the Premier League season, eh? Goals from Ryan Sesegnon, Eric Dier, the LOL OG and Dejan Kulusevski (wow - what a game!) gave Spurs a dominant 4-1 victory over a really bad Southampton.

Things are looking pretty good for Spurs - which I know can all change with a visit to Stamford Bridge this weekend. But for now let’s enjoy the good vibes! And what better way than to look at some of my favourite pics from this weekend.

Sonny’s ready to pounce on Eric Dier

This is the goal that put Tottenham up 2-1 over Soton. And remember that wicked cross from Sonny to set it up? Dier still had some work to do, though, but he did well to direct the low header in the goal.

Anyone here thought Dier and Ryan Sessegnon would be the first two players to score for Spurs this season?

2. Emerson Royal got Antonio Conte fired up

A few months ago it looked like Emerson Royal could have been on his way out at Tottenham. Even before he struggled under Nuno Espiritu Santo, then had to adapt his style of play to suit Antonio Conte’s preferred methods.

The result was one of the best performances from Royal since joining Tottenham last year. He’s got even more competition this year with Matt Doherty and Djed Spence, but it looks like he’s doing just fine holding them off.

3. A rejuvenated Ryan Sessegnon

There is no one who I am happier to see flourish than Ryan Sessegnon. He’s only 22 years old, but already had dealt with physical injuries, mental health battles and a loan spell at Hoffenheim.

After much hype from Conte last season, Sess ended up getting himself sent off in the Conference League. Thankfully Conte stuck by him, and it seems Sessegnon is paying back that trust.

I hope he fends off Ivan Perisic for that LWB spot. I’ve been a fan of Sess since his EFL Championship days, and it makes me happy to see him cement his spot in the first team. He isn’t there yet, but I think he’s close. And I am hoping the first week is just the beginning of a breakout season. (oh - and let’s not forget that cross from Kulusevski to set up his goal!).

