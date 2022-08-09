The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 9

good morning everyone.

Some of you may have noticed this lately, but it’s kinda hot in [insert almost any place in the world here] right now.

There are some managers out there who adapt their attire to the climate. Take Antonio Conte, for example, wearing a short-sleeve polo shirt sans baseball cap:

He looks relatively comfortable here (the 4-1 win helps) in trousers and dressed-up sneakers - though I probably wouldn’t do the buttons on the polo.

Then there are managers who determine that the beginning of August is the ideal time to wear a sweater. Like Mikel Arteta, wearing black on dark gray on black. I will give him some credit for rolling up his sleeves, and Arsenal’s match against Palace was during the evening. I love a good sweater, I really do. But I can barely wear a t-shirt during these temperatures, let along a thick jumper!

Then there are managers who see that it’s 31C (88F) outside and determine it’s a good time to wear a sweater. Lets take Pep Guardiola, who didn’t just wear a jumper in the middle of the day in the sunshine, but he wore two layers.

Two!

You don’t think Pep got a little warm? Look at those pit stains! Pep’s had some great looks over the years - his hoodie, the thousand-pocketed trousers - and by all means he should wear a sweater when autumn comes. But August seems a little too soon.

And Steve Cooper is wearing a zip up with a collar? The mad man!

Jesse Marsch seemed to have gone for the ol’ in-between look. Rolled-up sleeves a la Arteta, and a gray that’s lighter than Pep’s. It’s unclear if he wore a second layer. I don’t know why he’s wearing jeans, though.

Again, I understand why jumpers are great. And I could imagine someone wearing one in a cinema, grocery store or somewhere cool. But outside, on a football pitch? That’s a recipe for discomfort.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Hampstead Incident, by Donovan

And now for your links:

