REPORT: Valencia in talks with Tottenham over Bryan Gil

Moar rumors on outgoing players, but this time it’s not one of the usual suspects. Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier today that Valencia (and our old friend Gennaro Gattuso) is apparently back in negotiations for Tottenham Hotspur’s young Spanish winger Bryan Gil.

Valencia have asked for both Nico and Bryan Gil. Talks will continue in the next hours with Barcelona and then Tottenham in order to reach an agreement and improve Gattuso's team. ⚪️ #Valencia



Also Real Sociedad approached Tottenham for Bryan Gil. #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

You probably already recall that Gil spent the second half of last season at Valencia where he had a moderately successful loan. Valencia, however, wasn’t very good — they finished mid-table in La Liga last season, and both the manager, Jose Bordelas, and Valencia chairman Anil Murthy were sacked this summer. Gattuso was appointed manager in June.

You might also recall that Gattuso and Tottenham don’t exactly have the best of relationships, not only due to the “Joe Jordan incident” when Gattuso was a player but also after Spurs’ disastrous flirtation with Gattuso as manager after the firing of Jose Mourinho. Gattuso looked set for a Spurs appointment, but the club abruptly changed course after a fierce fan backlash on social media and elsewhere predicated by some of Gattuso’s controversial past comments and opinions. It does seem like, bad blood aside, Valencia clearly doesn’t mind going after some of Tottenham’s players, though.

It’s not clear from this report whether Valencia’s negotiations with Spurs for Gil are a loan or a permanent transfer. I would suspect the former, but I don’t really know. We’ll probably find out more in due course.

Update (9:51 a.m. ET): Well, that was predictable. Seconds after posting this story, new reports are out that a move for Gil would very likely be a loan.