The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 1

Do Tottenham need to make a couple more signings before the window closes? Does Antonio Conte think so? It looks like we could get that answer today with the transfer window to shut! Perhaps a couple moves will have been made before we all wake up ...

And it’s going to be a busy month, too. That’s because, for the first time since March 10, 2020, Tottenham will be playing Champions League football. How exciting is that? Spurs begin their Group Stage campaign against Marseille on September 7 before travelling to Portugal the following week.

As for their three Premier League fixtures this month, one stands out: September 10 at Manchester City. Spurs have been City’s bogey team in the last few years, but wow this City team looks different with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. City have scored 10 goals in their last two matches.

Tottenham Hotspur Women will also get their season going this month against Manchester United on September 10. And a North London Derby awaits just a couple of weeks later!

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: Fulham (Sept 3), Marseille (Sept 7), at Man City (Sept 10), at Sporting (Sept 13), Leicester (Sept 17)

Tottenham Hotspur women’s schedule: Man United (Sept 10), at Leicester (Sept 18), at Arsenal (Sept 24)

