Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely

It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!

This year might be the exception. Spurs did most of their business early and while there are a few rumors that emerged yesterday that are still floating around, as of right now it looks like I might not be typing my fingers to nubs today after all.

Here’s the first rumor of the day — the Evening Standard is writing that Spurs are in negotiations with Leeds United to sign Dan James on a loan to buy deal, but Leeds don’t seem to be willing to make a deal.

The previous reporting suggested that James isn’t a big part of Leeds’ plans for the season and could be willing to sell him permanently, but James would be the replacement for Bryan Gil should he move to Valencia and that may not happen either (more on that later). James, for what its worth, would prefer to stay at Leeds

The current tenor of the article is that this seems unlikely at this stage. Guess we’ll see!