Report: West Ham have enquired about loan for Matt Doherty

Based on current evidence, Matt Doherty is on Tottenham Hotspur to grow bad goatees and keep Eric Dier happy. We certainly haven’t seen him on the pitch through the first five matches of the season. Maybe that’ll change on Saturday vs. Fulham, but right now he appears to be firmly in the background at Spurs.

So maybe that’s why Tottenham’s last opponent, West Ham United, have reportedly asked Spurs if they’d be willing to send him across town on loan.

West Ham's loan move for Jan Bednarek is close with Craig Dawson set to join Wolves.



West Ham also looking at trying to do a right-back today and have asked Tottenham about a loan for Matt Doherty, seems unlikely at the moment though. #whufc #thfc #SaintsFC #wwfc — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) September 1, 2022

I mean, it’s a fair question as Spurs have about a billion players who can play right wing back at the moment but Antonio Conte seemingly is only interested in Emerson Royal and Djed Spence. But Doherty is also both club and UEFA association trained [Ed: shit, I always screw this up, stupid UEFA rules] for Spurs which makes him more valuable than some of their other role players this season. Hard to imagine Spurs being willing to let him go when they’re right at the cap line for foreign players in the Champions League.

Also, screw West Ham.