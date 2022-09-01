Spain: Spurs likely to hold on to Bryan Gil

Well, so far all of the news this morning has been of the “this is a bummer” variety. Maybe not this one, though, depending on how you feel about Bryan Gil and his potential to be a factor at Tottenham Hotspur this season. Gil has been strongly linked to a loan move back to Valencia this offseason where he spent the second half of last season, but Tottenham have been pretty clear that Antonio Conte wouldn’t let him go unless they were able to bring in a replacement.

Since that (Dan James) doesn’t seem likely, neither does Gil’s loan. Here’s a report from Spanish outlet Relevo.

❌ No llegará el vuelo de Bryan Gil a Mestalla.



El Valencia trabaja en otros: Timothy Weah y Justin Kluivert. Son los que más gustan.



The implication seems clear: Valencia doesn’t think this deal is going to happen either, so they’re shifting their focus to bringing in either Timothy Weah or Justin Kluivert on deadline day.

Also, screw Gennaro Gattuso.

All the signs are now pointing to Tottenham Hotspur not making any first team moves of any kind, incoming or outgoing. Who knows, there have been links to some young players for the academy that may or may not come to fruition, but I’ve written basically the same article three times already this morning and I might now actually have time to do the player ratings. Hooray for me?