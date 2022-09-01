 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Romano: Leeds close to sending Dan James to Fulham on loan

By Dustin George-Miller
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Looks like Leeds isn’t waiting around for Tottenham Hotspur to make up their minds about whether or not to sign Dan James. According to Fabrizio Romano, James is now very close to a deadline day loan move to Fulham.

Fulham was one of the other clubs nominally linked with a move for James, but it appears as though this has accelerated quite quickly over the past few hours. This is more evidence that Tottenham is probably pretty unlikely to make any transfer moves today unless Fabio Paratici manages to pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Interestingly, Fulham is making ANOTHER Tottenham-adjacent move today, with reports out of Portugal suggesting that they have reached an agreement to sign Carlos Vinicius, who spent a season on loan at Spurs two years ago, for €5m + 50% of his economic rights.

THAT deal seems a little weird (pretty sure dual ownership is illegal in the Premier League) but it does set up the banterrific possibility that both James and Vinicius could score on us this coming Saturday.

Isn’t the transfer window fun?

