Romano: Leeds close to sending Dan James to Fulham on loan

Looks like Leeds isn’t waiting around for Tottenham Hotspur to make up their minds about whether or not to sign Dan James. According to Fabrizio Romano, James is now very close to a deadline day loan move to Fulham.

Excl: Fulham are closing on Daniel James deal! Agreement set to be completed on loan from Leeds. Final details discussed right now. ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC #DeadlineDay



Leeds are set to sign Bamba Dieng as replacement from OM for €10m. pic.twitter.com/Ija1gSqLmE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Fulham was one of the other clubs nominally linked with a move for James, but it appears as though this has accelerated quite quickly over the past few hours. This is more evidence that Tottenham is probably pretty unlikely to make any transfer moves today unless Fabio Paratici manages to pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Interestingly, Fulham is making ANOTHER Tottenham-adjacent move today, with reports out of Portugal suggesting that they have reached an agreement to sign Carlos Vinicius, who spent a season on loan at Spurs two years ago, for €5m + 50% of his economic rights.

❗️ACORDO TOTAL: Carlos Vinícius vai ser vendido ao @FulhamFC , como avança @abolapt . @SLBenfica recebe 5 milhões € e fica com 50% dos direitos económicos.



Vinícius viaja amanhã para Londres.



↪️ @SLBenfica fica com mais uma vaga para emprestados que vai usar com Meïté. pic.twitter.com/1X8DrKJojH — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) August 31, 2022

THAT deal seems a little weird (pretty sure dual ownership is illegal in the Premier League) but it does set up the banterrific possibility that both James and Vinicius could score on us this coming Saturday.

Isn’t the transfer window fun?