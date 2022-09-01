All of Tottenham Hotspur’s Summer 2022 deadline day stories

It’s deadline day, and Cartilage Free Captain has got you covered. Here’s where you can find all of the transfer rumor stories to emerge today, whether or not anything actually happens! Bookmark this page and check it frequently — new stories will be added to the top of the stream as they’re published.

Heading into today, it was shaping up to be a quiet deadline day for Tottenham Hotspur, but the main storylines were as follows: