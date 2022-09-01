Sky: Monaco’s Gelson Martins new option for Tottenham

A wild Monaco transfer rumor appears! It’s very effective! According to Sky’s Lyall Thomas, Tottenham Hotspur are still “considering their options for new forwards” today, and Monaco’s right sided attacking midfielder Gelson Martins is one of the names they’re considering.

Exclusive: #Tottenham are considering their options for new forwards with Dan James unlikely, and one of the new names under discussion is #Monaco's Gelson Martins. He's keen to come to the Premier League #THFC https://t.co/VzZLQY3VwH pic.twitter.com/07RwRYxpVh — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) September 1, 2022

Martins is 27 years old and had 4 goals and 3 assists in 1900 minutes for Monaco last season. He’s seen as a versatile wide attacker who can play on the left or the right side, but he’s coming off of a season where his npxG+xA/90 was a pretty meh 0.36.

This is a deadline day story so sorry, I haven’t researched this guy or know much about him, but it’s weird that Spurs are still apparently looking for depth on the attacking wings. Maybe that makes sense in the context of Richarlison being the only player who’s gotten real minutes behind Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min, and the rumors linking Lucas Moura with a loan or sale out of the club today.

But in Conte’s preferred tactics I’m not sure why we keep looking at fast dribbly wingers and not a more central attacking midfielder who likes to drift wide, as that seems like a definite area that needs reinforcement and could be a better option. But hey, I’m just a blogger.

This seems like it’s a “here’s a name on a list” kind of story and nothing imminent, so y’know, deadline day salt. Y no Malinovskyi, Paratici?