Report: Spurs unlikely to let Lucas Moura leave on loan

Well, that’s that then.

By Dustin George-Miller
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

If you wanted more evidence that there’s nothing happening at Tottenham Hotspur today, here you go: according to a Daily Mail journalist that covers the northeast of England, Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sanction any sort of move for Lucas Moura today.

I mean, it’s unsurprising. A lot of these possible rumors that emerged yesterday were predicated on Tottenham finding another player to come in. Without that happening, which also looks unlikely but you never know, I can’t see Lucas leaving. Spurs just don’t have a lot of quality depth behind Son, Kulusevski, and Richarlison.

Now, there’s still plenty of time for Fabio Paratici to pull a rabbit out of his (finely tailored, Italian wool) hat but at this point we’re down to just refreshing Fabrizio Romano’s twitter feed an hoping for the best.

My stress levels are certainly a lot lower today, though. So that’s something.

