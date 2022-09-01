Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town

We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.

We can confirm that Marcel Lavinier has left the Club following the conclusion of his contract and signed for League Two side Swindon Town.



We wish Marcel all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/SdG1cxqYvb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2022

Tottenham signed Lavinier on a free transfer back in 2020 after he left Chelsea’s youth setup. He was supposed to be a very promising young fullback, but based on everything I’ve read about him since then it doesn’t sound as though he made a very significant impression on Spurs’ academy coaches. It’s not that he’s a bad player — lots of players don’t make it past the L1/L2 level and still have highly successful professional football careers — but it sure does seem like he wasn’t going to make it through into the first team at Spurs. He racked up 1800 minutes in Spurs’ U23s last season, mostly at RB.

It’s not clear whether he wound down his contract or if the club didn’t offer him an extension. Either way, he’ll get another chance to make an impression in the fourth division of the English pyramid. Good luck, Marcel.