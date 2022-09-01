REPORT: Dynamo Kyiv rejected £25m Spurs bid for Illya Zabarnyi

Here’s another one for your bummer list of Things that Aren’t Happening Today™ — according to Zorya Londonsk, “the #1 source for Ukrainian football in English,” Dynamo Kyiv rejected a whopping £25m bid for newly-20-year old Ukrainian international and central defender Illya Zabarnyi.

ZABARNYI STAYING IN UKRAINE



Dynamo Kyiv Inside reporting that the UPL club rejected a £25M bid for Illya Zabarnyi from SPURS!



Our own sources share the same consensus albeit the price allegedly a little less



The 20 y/o CB celebrates his bday today too! pic.twitter.com/U9BCvAcKV6 — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) September 1, 2022

Zabarnyi’s still basically a kid, but he has 22 caps for the Ukrainian national team and is considered one of the better young defensive talents in Europe. He’s also coming off of two seasons as a regular starter at Dynamo, so this kind of a bummer. He’s a right footed, right sided central defender and while he might not have been slotted right into the starting XI at Spurs this season, he’d be ripe for a loan-back and a re-evaluation next summer.

Ukrainian football is... well, you know the situation over there. For obvious reasons, a lot of Ukrainian clubs are demanding a sizable chunk of transfer fees up front. I don’t know whether that was a factor in their decision to reject a £25m bid for Zabarnyi, but that’s a pretty good fee for a kid who’s almost certainly ready for a step up in competition level.

Oh well.