Ruslan Malinovskyi to stay at Atalanta despite Spurs and Marseille interest

On the heels of one Ukraine-related Tottenham Hotspur transfer deadline day bummer story comes another one — Tottenham target and attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi is set to stay at Atalanta and will NOT be moving to Spurs or to Olympique Marseille, the other club interested in him.

Bummer.

Ruslan Malinovskyi stays at Atalanta, no Tottenham or OM move. Decision has been made by Atalanta president Percassi. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/WnK3y6lSPX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

We at Carty Free Towers had thoroughly talked ourselves into the idea that a move for the 29-year old was a good idea — despite his age he doesn’t have a lot of miles on his tires, he’s a creative #10, and has a rocket of a long range shot. He’d have been super fun! There was reporting (truthful or otherwise, it was still nice) that it was his “dream” to play at Tottenham Hotspur! It would’ve been awesome!

Alas, it is not to be, either as a loan or otherwise. And just like that another hanging transfer deadline day thread is unceremoniously snipped. Thanks for selling us Cuti, Atalanta, but our friendship is now officially over.

Hey y’all? I’m starting to think that maybe Tottenham isn’t going to be making any signings today.