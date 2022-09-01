Report: Bryan Gil staying with Tottenham

With all of the incomings and outgoings that have been happening at Tottenham Hotspur this summer window, one nailed on assumption was to let Bryan Gil return to La Liga and play another year with Valencia on a loan.

The cards were dealt for roughly a week, with the two sides having agreed to a loan deal to send Gil back to the Spanish side, as long as Tottenham found a replacement that would take over as an attacking option.

Hearing all week long that Leeds’ Dan James would come in on a loan with a possible buy option or the likes of Wolves’ Adama Traoré, Athletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco, or a late swoop for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

None of these rumors amounted to anything as James was signed on loan by Fulham and Spurs wouldn’t pay the release clause of £51.5 million set by Athletico. And although many assumed Trader Todd would be willing to do a spicy deal for Ziyech to go to North London, nothing came forth.

This left Tottenham in a position that would hurt Valencia and Gil. Gil had plans to go back on loan for another season with the club where he started nine games and was hoping to make an impression for a possible World Cup spot for Spain in two months.

However, Gil has been told that he will stay with Spurs for the next few months and posted a message on Instagram.

#thfc forward Bryan Gil doesn't appear to be too happy about not being allowed to join Valencia:



"Sometimes an old photo makes us value the moments when we were happiest and we didn't realise it." pic.twitter.com/MfON3gvQZs — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) September 1, 2022

Completely understanding where Gil’s head is at in wanting to go back to Spain and get crucial playing time, his message shows the hurt he is feeling.

I’m totally with Gil in multiple facets, not only for himself but for the club. Gil has played nine times for Spurs, totaling 94 minutes. Ever since Antonio Conte’s arrival, Gil was placed on the bench and then sent out on a January loan. Of course, he needs to get bigger and stronger to deal with the physical nature that is the Premier League, but he also needs to play to show his worth to the club and himself. As for Tottenham, I understand the club wanting to hold him and saying we will only let you go if we get somebody to replace you.

With a heavy set of fixtures ready to take over the next two months for Tottenham, squad rotation is valuable for Conte. This may give Gil an opportunity to earn a place in Conte’s team and a possible World Cup spot that he so desperately wants.