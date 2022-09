Done and Dusted: All of Tottenham’s summer 2022 transfer moves

The 2022 summer transfer window has SLAMMED shut! And for once, Tottenham Hotspur had a quiet deadline day. Sure, there were plenty of random rumors and things, but not much in the way of actual action. That’s mostly because Spurs did most of their business very early in the window. That’s weird! Is that weird?

Here are all the completed Tottenham Hotspur transfer moves, both incoming and outgoing, for both the men and Tottenham Hotspur Women. If we missed anything, let us know in the comments!

Tottenham Hotspur

INCOMING

Richarlison, Everton (£50m + £10m escalators)

Fraser Forster, Southampton (free transfer)

Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan (free transfer)

Yves Bissouma, Brighton & Hove Albion (£21.5m)

Josh Keeley, St. Patricks Ireland (fee undisclosed)

Clement Lenglet, Barcelona (loan)

Djed Spence, Middlesbrough (£13m)

Destiny Udogie, Udinese (€20 + escalators)

Cuti Romero, Atalanta [loan made permanent] (£41m)

Will Lankshear, Sheffield United (fee undisclosed)

OUTGOING

Alfie Whiteman, Degerfors (loan)

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic (£6m + escalators)

Steven Bergwijn, Ajax (€30m + escalators)

Troy Parrott, Preston North End (loan)

Dane Scarlett, Portsmouth (loan)

Joe Rodon, Rennes (loan + €20m option)

Destiny Udogie, Udinese (loan)

Giovani Lo Celso, Villarreal (loan)

Tanguy Ndombele, Napoli (loan + €30m option)

Sergio Reguilon, Atletico Madrid (loan)

Harry Winks, Sampdoria (loan)

Marcel Lavinier, Swindon Town (free transfer)

Tottenham Hotspur Women

INCOMING

Drew Spence, Chelsea (fee undisclosed)

Ramona Petzelberger, Aston Villa (fee undisclosed)

Amy Turner, Orlando Pride (fee undisclosed)

Ellie Brazil, Brighton (fee undisclosed)

Nikola Karczewska, FC Fleury (fee undisclosed)

Angharad James, Orlando Pride (fee undisclosed)

Celin Bizet Ilduhsøy, PSG (fee undisclosed)

OUTGOING