Tottenham confirms Sporting Champions League match will proceed as planned

A website “glitch” led to the first acknowledgement that the Champions League match will not be postponed this week.

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur v Olympique Marseille: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

If you checked Tottenham Hotspur’s website, you might have been confused by what you saw in their upcoming match schedule. The listing of upcoming matches had, until recently, shown that the Champions League match on Tuesday against Sporting was “postponed.”

That’s not entirely unprecedented. While it was assumed that European competition matches would not be rescheduled after the death of Queen Elizabeth II (where, after all, would they be rescheduled to?), there was some discussion that UEFA might allow games to be moved at the discretion of the teams involved.

But not to worry, Spurs will still be traveling to Lisbon as planned. The club tweeted that the “postponed” match against Sporting was due to a website “glitch” and that the match will take place on Tuesday as originally schedled.

In some ways, despite the promise of future fixture congestion in the spring beyond what they’re already anticipating, this has been good for Spurs — it give Antonio Conte a few extra days to prepare for what could be a tricky match against their Portuguese opponents in a hostile away atmosphere. Spurs will also face Tottenham academy graduate Marcus Edwards, a youngster with immense promise but who struggled with maturity issues under Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs sold Edwards to Vitoria SC three years ago and he is now in his first season at Sporting. He scored a goal and an assist in a win over Frankfurt last week.

