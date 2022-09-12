The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 12

hello and happy monday -

Yesterday morning it appeared that, for the first time in many months, the stifling heat and suffocating humidity have relinquished control, since seized by the gracious grasp of autumn.

A cloudy, rainy morning welcomed me. It was only last week that your hoddler-in-chief, staring up above the cloudless sky asked, ‘Will there ever be clouds again?’

His answer was received Sunday morning. And, by Jove, how wondrous your hoddler-in-chief felt.

I have been fooled by this “false fall” before, once wearing a jumper during the cool hours of the morning only to be forced to remove it in the hot New York afternoon.

Do I fall for it again? How I have waited for the temperatures to have mercy on me, to not feel the sweat drip from my forehead within walking five minutes from my home.

I step into this week with a tentative hope that the searing conditions abate.

Give me a cup of coffee, give me a book, give me the sweet smell of morning dew.

And may I feel those soft rain droplets on my skin once more.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Buckets of Rain, by Bob Dylan

