Sporting CP vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action after what feels like (for this season) an eternity. Why, they got a WHOLE WEEK in between matches, and all it took was the death of a 96-year old monarch! Spurs are in Lisbon today to face Sporting CP. From a narrative perspective there’s plenty of it — Sporting is the club where Eric Dier spent his formative years and from where Tottenham purchased him in 2015. Sporting is also the current home of Tottenham academy player “mini-Messi” Marcus Edwards, who has been playing extremely well this season. Just last week, Edwards had a goal and assist in Sporting’s win at Eintracht Frankfurt. I’m certain he’s hoping to do the same against the club that cut him loose a few years ago.

Lineups

How to Watch

Sporting CP vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Champions League Group D

Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Time: 5:45 p.m. BST, 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), not televised (USA)

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA)

