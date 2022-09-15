The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 15

good morning everyone -

Apparently we haven’t left the great city of Lisbon yet.

A lot of the “former player playing against former team” talk this week has been about Marcus Edwards, the former Spurs academy graduate who now plays for Sporting CP. But why no mention of Eric Dier, who grew up through the Portuguese club’s system?

Well, Dier didn’t forget. Nor did Sporting.

Aside from the gracious remarks towards Hugo Lloris, Dier gave his old club a mention. Now, I am no Portuguese linguist so cannot transcribe that for you, but I reckon it’s something sweet.

Sporting CP did something sweet of their own, too:

Either before or after the match, Dier was gifted with a lovely portrait of himself in a Sporting kit. He was also given a jumper that was enscribed with the words “Chefe de Dia” which, via google translate, means “Day Boss”.

Dier seemed very pleased with it. How could he not?

Nice work all around from our non-homegrown stud and his boyhood club.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Nobody’s Baby, by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

And now for your links:

Antonio Conte drags Tottenham players to surprise morning training session

The Athletic ($$): Premier League weekend matches to begin with minute silence and ‘God Save the King’

Gareth Southgate considering England call-up for Brentford star Ivan Toney

Uefa charges Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille for disorderly conduct in Champions League match

Spain’s women’s professional football league to start after deal struck to end referee strike

Huddersfield Town sack manager Danny Schofield after 9 games