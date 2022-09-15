Eric Dier called up to England for the first time since 2020

It’s been a long time, but Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier is finally back in Gareth Southgate’s good graces. The England manager released his list of players called up to play for the national team in the upcoming international break, and Dier made the squad, his first call-up since 2020. He joins England captain Harry Kane as the only other Spurs player in the squad.

Here’s the full England roster.

Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions' upcoming games against Italy and Germany: — England (@England) September 15, 2022

England are playing two (ridiculous and mostly useless) Nations League group stage matches at Italy and against Germany next week. I still don’t really understand WHY we need the Nations League when we already have the EUROs and the World Cup, but I guess that’s why I’m not a UEFA executive that is set to significantly benefit financially by making international footballers play as often as possible in “meaningfully manufactured” tournaments.

But I am happy for Dier. He was one of the Spurs players who fell out of favor with Southgate when Spurs were playing (badly) under Jose Mourinho. Dier’s performances have improved significantly under Antonio Conte to the point where he’s one of the first names on the team sheet, and he’s played overall extremely well as the central defender in a back three. He’s undoubtedly earned a call-up, and I’m quite pleased for him.

Otherwise, I don’t really have any strong takes on the England squad. Ivan Toney got a call-up. That’s cool.

England play at Italy on Sept. 23, and then host Germany at Wembley Stadium on the 26th.