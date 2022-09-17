Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch

The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks.

Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are in a death spiral. The Foxes are dead last, one point to their name, and have lost their last five league matches. Brendan Rodgers has publicly called out the Leicester City board for the lack of summer business as if he’s trying to come in second place of the get sacked speedrun behind Scott Parker. Still, these matches are always weird but Spurs are far and away the better side and need to smash them for some positive momentum.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 5:30 PM UK, 12:30 PM ET

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

