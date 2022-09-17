Saturday football open thread

After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City in the late match, and that (of course) will get its own thread. But here’s a place to talk about the two early Saturday matches until the Spurs thread goes live. Long live the king (of sports).
Saturday match schedule
Wolves vs. Manchester City
7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Postponed
