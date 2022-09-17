Spurs’ Davies to miss two weeks minimum with hairline leg fracture

Well, now we know why Tottenham Hotspur was so interested in signing a left sided central defender in this summer’s transfer window. According to Alasdair Gold at Football.London, Spurs central defender Ben Davies is out for the next few weeks after sustaining an injury in Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Sporting in the Champions League.

Gold states that the injury was picked up after a robust challenge in the first half of the match in Lisbon, but Davies played the rest of the match. But the injury is apparently a “hairline fracture” of the leg just below Davies’ knee. I’m not a doctor, but that does sound pretty painful.

Antonio Conte made Davies’ injury public in comments to the press just ahead of Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

“He had an injury in his knee in the game against Sporting Lisbon, and he played with this injury. Not a serious injury, I think, after the international break because, with the national team, he is not available. But I think after the international break, he will be available for us.”

Davies was not named to Conte’s side that rolled to a big win today, and he was withdrawn from the Wales national team. The good news is that Spurs now have the international break, so there’s a chance that he won’t miss any more Premier League fixtures — the report states that Spurs are hopeful that he’ll be fit and ready in time for Tottenham’s next match, which happens to be the North London Derby on October 1.

But if he can’t, that provides an opportunity for Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet to step up and try and either make the position his, or at least give Conte something to think about when making team selections. Lenglet started and played the full 90 minutes today, but he didn’t exactly set the world on fire and was among the poorer Spurs players on the day.