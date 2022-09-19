The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 19

hello everyone

Who couldn’t have loved that Sonny hattrick on Satuday? You could see in the reaction to the first goal how much it meant to him. To have a hattrick with two worldies? It’s the only way our boy knows how.

I think I’ve watched the Spurs highlights at least a few times since then. I’m not ready to let go of it yet. And I’m not gonna, so let’s take a look at a few of my favourite pictures from Sonny’s hattie against Leicester:

Sonny and Benny

Poor Ben Davies is out of action for a few weeks, and I know this was after the match. But I can’t resist a Ben Davies picture. He is a good lad. Sonny is a good lad. I’m glad these lads are friends.

Nice to see Gentle Ben have a chance to congratulate Sony on his not one - but three goals!

Viking hug from Hojbjerg

One of the talking points from Spurs’ final game last season against Norwich was how badly they wanted Son to get the Golden Boot. You could tell during the game how they were setting him up for it. In interviews since this has been confirmed.

Just look how happy the players are for Son - again. It seems to mean so much to them personally to see Sonny succeed. This was my favourite moment of the match, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg giving Son a sizeable bear hug after his third goal.

That’s three!

This is the moment that preceded the second picture. A muted Son celebration. Three goals scored within 13 minutes of each other. Incredible.

We should never doubt Sonny.

