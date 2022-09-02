The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2

good morning!

Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest.

Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.

They bought 20 players and brought in an additional three on loan, bringing their total to 23 incomings. For those thinking that’s practically an entirely new squad, it’s because it kind of is.

Seventeen players departed Forest last season, and that isn’t including those who were loaned out during their EFL promotion run. Eight players from their Playoff Final appearance against Huddersfield are still at the club (six starters, two from the bench).

Forest have spent somewhere around £150 million to bring players in this window. Serge Aurier could still come in too,

Serge Aurier reportedly has been signed, but not announced. We will see.

They apparently were in for Michy Batsuahyi on deadline day, but it does not look like those materialised.

Here’s a look at every player Nottingham Forest have brought in, with their reported fees if available:

Transfers In: Josh Bowler (F, Blackpool, £2M), Willy Boly, (CB, Wolves, £2.25M), Hwang Ui-jo (F, Bordeaux, £3,5M), Morgan Gibbs-White (MF, Wolves, worth up to £42.5M), Remo Freuler (MF. Atalanta, £7.5M), Cheikhou Kouyaté (MF, Free Transfer), Emmanuel Dennis (F, Watford, £20M), Orel Mangala (MF, Stuttgart, £12.7M), Jesse Lingard (MF, Free), Lewis O’Brien (MF, Huddersfield), Harry Toffolo (LB, Huddersfield, part of £10M swoop with O’Brien), Brandon Aguilera (Alajuelense, for u-23s), Wayne Hennessey (GK, Burnley), Neco Williams (RB, Liverpool, £17.5M plus add-ons), Omar Richards (LB, Bayern), Moussa Niakhaté (D, Mainz), Joel Thompson (MF, Crusaders, for u-23s), Giulian Biancone (D, Troyes, £5M), Taiwo Awoniyi (F, Union Berlin, £17.5M), Ryan Hammond (GK, Free, u-23s)

Loans In: Dean Henderson (GK, Manchester United), Renan Lodi (LB, Atletico, Plus €30M buy option), Loïc Badé (D, Renne, Plus option to buy)

I hope I didn’t miss anyone.

