The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, September 20

It wasn’t long ago that Tottenham Hotspur tore apart the hearts of hoddlers-in-chief worldwide, when Harry Winks was loaned out to Sampdoria.

(For those of you beckoning for a fitzie moratorium on Winks I should remind you he is only on loan! Winks 2023 renaissance coming)

Yes, your hoddler-in-chief has mourned the kilometres loaned out to Sampdoria under the Winks loan agreement. And yet, weeks later, Winks is yet to take the pitch for Sampdoria minus the introduction he was given some time ago.

Nor has he been named on the bench. Why? Where is Harry Winks?

Alasdair Gold has reported that Winks, still just 26, is currently nursing an ankle injury.

Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo is reported as saying that Winks has participated in just one training session since joining the side.

“I really don’t know when Harry will be available,” Gold reported Giampaolo as saying.

Oh dear. Is this the same ankle that has bedeviled our boy wonder all these years? Regardless, it does not look like Winks will be in the Sampdoria squad anytime soon.

I would take stock in a manager expressing uncertainty, especially one who uses the words “I really don’t know” when asked when a player would be coming back.

And so your hoddler-in-chief waits. And waits. Every week looking at the Sampdoria squad for Winks to be included. Hopefully soon. If not for your HIC, if not for Tottenham, if not for Sampdoria, then at least for Winks.

Get in the squad soon, dear Winksy.

Fitzie’s track of the day: First High, by Nikki Lane

