The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 21

Last week I willingly dove into the naivete to suggest that perhaps summer had passed and autumn had come. How could I think otherwise when temperatures dipped and rain splattered on the ground?

The week that followed, and the week that is now following that, have shown me that I was premature in my assessment.

Call it a false fall. Or an auspicious autumn.

Temperatures, whilst not reaching the heights of 32C, still hovered around that 28-30C range. Including on Tuesday afternoon, when it was 28C at 5pm.

I can feel autumn coming. Temperatures have indeed dropped in the very early hours of the morning, a welcome feeling when I step outside my home. But they just rise throughout the day. Why? Why must I sweat through my clothes whilst I commute to work?

It is still much too hot. And though I know I will complain again in a few months that it will be too cold, I hope to enjoy some more agreeable weather before then.

Fitzie’s track of the day: September, by Earth, Wind & Fire

