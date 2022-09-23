The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 23

hello hello

Great news everyone - your hoddler-in-chief finishes his book last weekend.

But the bad news - your hoddler-in-chief has no books to read now.

Before I moved to Washington I picked up a handful of books to keep me company along the way: The Sun Also Rises, Just Kids and The Wild Silence: A Memoir.

I’ve just finished the third which provided a raw look at a woman’s understanding of her husband’s medical condition, and fighting against it. And fighting against the coming of age by trekking along Iceland. It was a follow-up to The Salt Path which I had read a little more than a year ago.

Reading The Wild Silence brought back memories for fitzie of what life was in April 2021. Sometimes that made it difficult to read. But I am happy to have endured, and grateful to understand how many are in need of healing.

Raynor Winn’s third book, Landlines, isn’t out yet in the US. But it has to be soon.

Just a few days before #landlines is out in the world - still a few special edition copies available to pre-order from Waterstones and your favourite Indie bookshops - don’t miss the bonus chapters!! pic.twitter.com/NojmuexpZY — Raynor Winn (@raynor_winn) September 5, 2022

Now it’s come for your hoddler-in-chief to pick up some new books. And I don’t have too many on my mind. It isn’t as if I have a queue that I keep track of. I like to browse and let the magic of the pages speak to me.

Though someone recommended this tree book, right? The underworld? The underlings? Help a hoddler-in-chief out.

I am not looking for a memoir this time. I’ve just finished two, and I usually like to jump around from genre to genre as often as fitzie jumps from first person to third person.

So do send me your book recommendations! I need them! Fitzie is going to the book store tomorrow. We will report back next week.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Be Sweet, by Japanese Breakfast

