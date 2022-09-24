Women’s North London Derby: game time, open thread & how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Why yes, Virginia, there IS Tottenham Hotspur football this weekend! The Nations League may be robbing us of Premier League action this weekend, but we have a hotly anticipated Women’s North London Derby today to look forward to.

Tottenham Hotspur Women are at The Emirates to face Arsenal in their second match of the Women’s Super League season. And while a match against Arsenal is always tough, today could be even tougher: Spurs will be taking an untested side into enemy territory with more than 50k fans in attendance, only a few thousand of which are supporting Spurs. It is anticipated that today’s NLD will smash the previous WSL attendance record of 38k held by Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But if you think Spurs don’t have a chance in this match, well, all you have to do is look back at last November when Spurs were an agonizing minute away from a historic win only to see Arsenal equalize on a set piece. That’s not to say that it’ll be easy, but hopefully it’ll be worth tuning into.

COYSW!

Lineups

Here is our starting line-up for #ARSTOT



COYS COYS COYS pic.twitter.com/Q7GKgYFbsp — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) September 24, 2022

Introducing our starting XI...



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ❤️#NorthLondonDerby ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wJk3RSgVLa — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 24, 2022

How to Watch

Arsenal Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women

The Emirates Stadium, North London, England

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM UK, 8:30 AM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), BBC One (UK)

Streaming: audio stream only on The FA Player

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!