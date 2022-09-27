The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, September 27

good morning everyone

Biopics seem to be a big thing nowadays! First there was Bohemian Rhapsody, then The Dirt, then Rocket Man, plus many others. There are too many biopics.

But Baz Lurhmann is one of my favourite filmmakers, and I think the ideal person to direct any film related to the grandeur that is Elvis Presley.

The film is long - close to three hours - and fitzie had to split it up into two nights. Having said that, I can’t find a point in the film that I would cut. The story of Elvis Presley is extravagant, convoluted and messy.

As the film progressed I grew more upset. Not of the film, but how Presley seemed to stray further and further from his roots. There seemed a certain point when he just split away from the music scene that he was enamoured with. If you ask the film, this is the fault of Colonel Parker, Elvis’s manager.

I did enjoy the surprise appearance of Yola, playing as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Seeing BB King and Little Richard on the silver screen was a bonus too.

And I’m amazed at the way the film captured some of Presley’s most iconic moments, from the 1968 special to the moment that closed the film, his performing of Unchained Melody in Rapid City, Michigan.

In the nine short years between those two performances we witness the slow deterioration of Elvis Presley, heavily medicated, overworked and bamboozled by his manager.

It’s so very sad to see a giant crumble before your eyes, especially as one as dazzling as Elvis.

Fitzie’s track of the day: If I Can Dream, by Elvis Presley

