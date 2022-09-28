The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 28

good morning - To all you Floridian and southeastern US hoddlers: stay safe !!

Your hoddler-in-chief has been anticipating autumn for weeks now. And he has faced seasonal whiplash with the turning of the temperatures.

He has been fooled once. But maybe just once.

Because I really do believe it is autumn now. When your hoddler-in-chief first ventured to work at 6:30am last Friday morning, he was cold. Cold! Yes, yes indeed cold! How wonderful it was to feel chilly. To experience a morning that was brisk, where the final wisps of dusk broke away into the dawning of day.

“Maybe I will hoddle this monday,” fitzie thought. But no, let’s wait. Give it some time.

Waking up each morning I have felt the dip in temperatures. Again, commuting into work on Tuesday morning was still - not stifling.

Emerging from the underground at Union Station I paused for a moment, staring at the now sunny skies. Partly cloudy, but still so crisp. For the first time in months I wore a jacket. The coffee felt warmer in my hand, the sips more luxurious.

Autumn - where an odd season. Yes, it signals the end of summer. Those warm, long days are gone. But it also represents the last grasps of habitable weather before the turgid winter season commences. And because of that, every day of autumn must be celebrated.

Step on the leaves, breathe in the air, breathe in the cool wind and put on your knitwear.

Rejoice! Rejoice! For autumn is finally here.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Les Fleurs, by Minne Riperton

