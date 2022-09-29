The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29

helloooo -

Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?

For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again.

Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only 10 games into the season, the Welsh manager was sacked by the Hornets in a move that could only be regarded as ridiculous.

Watford have now turned their short-term focus to Slaven Bilic, who will likely last until the Christmas period.

But you have to really feel for Rotherham. Paul Warne got the club off to a phenomenal start only to leave them for Derby County, a club in a league below Rotherham.

In non-managerial-shifts, Norwich City have won six of their last seven matches after starting the season 0-2-1.

But it is Oscar Estupinan of Hull City who leads the goal tally as of Thursday! The Colombian striker has scored seven goals this season.

Top Six

Sheffield United (23 Pts, +14 GD) Norwich (20 Pts, +7) Reading (18 Pts, -4) Burnley (17 Pts, +7) Sunderland (15 Pts, +5) QPR (15 Pts, +3)

Bottom Three:

22. Boro (10 Pts, -2)

23. Huddersfield (7 Pts, -4)

24. Coventry (3 Pts, -6)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Tren Al Sur, by Los Prisoneros

