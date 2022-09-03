Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings

Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.

It’s time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

