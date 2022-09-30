The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 30

good morning! It’s the last day of September which means it’s time to take a look at what October will bring to Spurs:

Tottenham Hotspur men:

Goodness gracious. October is going to be off to one helluva start isn’t it?

And there’s no place to start other than the North London Derby. There isn’t another match out there that provokes so much anxiety for me - and I’m already an anxious Tottenham viewer as it is (I think I finally began to breathe when Spurs were up 5-2 against Leicester).

If I could watch the derby behind my couch I would. But I’ve placed the couch against my wall, so I’m out of luck with that.

And I’d have to say this is a bigger match for Arsenal than Spurs. Tottenham have already proven they can hang with tough squads (1-1 at Chelsea), while Arsenal failed miserably in their one test so far this season (1-3 at United).

This is going to be a busy, busy month. Tottenham are set to play nine matches (6 in PL, 3 in Champions League). Let’s see some of that rotation you’ve been bragging about, Conte.

Schedule: At Arsenal (1 Oct), at Frankfurt (4 Oct, CL), at Brighton (8 Oct), Frankfurt (12 Oct, CL), Everton (15 Oct), at Man United (19 Oct), Newcastle (23 Oct), Sporting (26 Oct, CL), at Bournemouth (29 Oct)

Tottenham Hotspur women:

Only three matches for the women’s squad this month, after coming off a heavy North London defeat that drew a crowd of more than 50,000 at the Emirates.

We’re just two games into the season, though. Ash Neville and Drew Spence both added their names to the scoresheet against Leicester earlier in September.

A brief look at the calendar shows that these could be favourable matchups. Manchester City and Liverpool are both off to slow starts, and Tottenham have an FA WSL Cup game against bottom-of-the-table Reading. Not bad, right?

Schedule: At Reading (2 Oct, WSL Cup), Liverpool (16 Oct), Man City (22 Oct)

