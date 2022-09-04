Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland).

And speaking of Arsenal, the Gunners play at Manchester United today in what is really their first tough match of the season. A loss at United means they’re still in front, but their fans will stop crowing about “Invincibles” and maybe a seed of doubt will slip in. Should be a fun match.

In the early match, Brighton can make Leicester City early contenders for a surprise relegation, and possibly get Brendan Rodgers fired.

Here’s your Sunday open thread. The usual rules apply.

Sunday Premier League Schedule

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City

9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

11:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com