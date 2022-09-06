Alfie Devine signs contract extension with Tottenham through 2027

Fantastic news this morning! According to Tottenham Hotspur’s social media channels, Spurs’ 18 year old academy graduate and reserve player Alfie Devine has signed a new contract at the club that will keep him at Spurs through 2027!

We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed a new contract with the Club that will run until 2027.



Congrats, Alfie! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 6, 2022

This is utterly outstanding news. Along with Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett, Devine, an attacking midfielder, is one of the most talented young players at the club and is generating a huge amount of excitement. He, along with Scarlett, was a member of the England side that won the U19 European Championship this summer and he’s been consistently playing with Spurs’ U23s at just 17.

He’s a monster talent and was probably due for a loan along with Parrott and Scarlett this summer, but he picked up an injury in preseason training and is still in recovery for the next several weeks. This contract would seem to be recognition of that fact; there were also murmurs that he was considering running down his existing contract, so this is also a good sign from Alfie that he thinks he sees a pathway to the Spurs first team.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see Alfie head out on loan this January to the Championship or League 1 assuming he’s able to fully recover and get back to fitness. He’s due a good loan, and I’d like to see what he can do against adults in a real league.

Congratulations, Alfie!