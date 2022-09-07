The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 7

good morning -

In previous weeks we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the Premier League. And we weren’t the only ones! But why stop there? Why not take a look at goalkeeper kits too? It isn’t as if Hugo Lloris shows up to matches bare-chested.

They sell his kit in the shop, too! So let’s go around the league and find the best and worst goalkeeper kits out there.

Best: Tottenham

It isn’t fair that Spurs have the most handsome goalkeeper in the league. Hugo Lloris can make any kit look incredible.

But still - I really like this shade of yellow!

Worst: Arsenal

It’s just a worse-looking Spurs goalkeeper kit. Aaron Ramsdale’s got nothing on Hugo.

Best: Wolves

Purple is my favourite colour, so I’m all for most purple kits (that aren’t Spurs’ away this year). This appears to be a soft lilac, but I like it a lot. I’m not sure what those Microsoft Paint lines are for, but I also dig those.

It reminds me of when I was 8 years old and wasting away time during computer class.

Worst: Everton

Pity those Everton fans. I don’t think their club has gotten a single kit right this year.

This reminds me of those artificial mint chocolate ice cream treats that use way too much food colouring, and it always looked unappetizing.

This also looks unappetizing.

The good news about Bournemouth being so terrible is that we will get plenty of looks at their goalkeeper kit this season, mostly as he’s fetching the ball from his net.

This is yellow done right. Tottenham’s is a nice, clean look. This one goes a bit different. I like the softer shade here and that pastel blue and darker yellow pattern on the chest and arms.

It makes for a very fun goalkeeper kit, which is what Bournemouth fans need this season more than survival.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Annabelle, by Mister Green

