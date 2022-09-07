Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League

Ce sont les meilleures équipes

Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

THE CHAAAAAAAAAMPIOOOOOOOOOOONS

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille, in London. It’s a home match with Champions League football for the first time in three seasons. Spurs are fired up, and Marseille is full of old Arsenal wash-outs. LET’S SMASH ‘EM.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille

Champions League Group D

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), not televised (USA)

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!