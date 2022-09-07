Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.

There’s plenty to talk about from this match. Was it a good win? Yes! Was it a good match? Errrrrrrrrrr... The result did have a sense of the inevitable about it, but the result looked far from a foregone conclusion. Marseille set up to frustrate and were mostly successful in that, while Tottenham suffered through some tired legs and some dispiriting performances for much of the match, including the whole of the first half.

Here are my match notes from this performance.

Quick reactions