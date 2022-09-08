 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 8

Sound and sight from Richarlison’s Champions League debut

By Fitzie
Tottenham Hotspur v Olympique Marseille: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

good morning -

How many of you missed Champions League football? You don’t get emotion like that watching Pacos de Ferreira! So let’s revisit some of Wednesday’s best moments!

Richarlison embraces his family

Where else is there to start but here? With the Spurs Cypriot flag displaying in the background, an emotional Richarlison embraces his family after scoring a brace against Marseille.

He was the man of the match yesterday, undoubtedly. And what a beautiful moment he shared with his loved ones. How lucky are we to have it recorded.

Antonio Conte embraces Richarlison

How sweet is this moment between player and manager?

Tottenham Hotspur v Olympique Marseille: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Richarlison rightfully deserves all the praise after Tottenham’s 2-0 victory against Marseille.

It’s hard to believe a player of this calibre started on the bench for Spurs this season. How could Conte possibly drop him now? Why not play a front four against City?

And to think, a year ago Richarlison’s main job was helping Everton avoid relegation.

Cry your heart out, Richarlison. Cry out those tears of joy

Fitzie’s track of the day: Stick Season, by Noah Kahan

And now for your links:

Fabio Paratici says Richarlison is perfect for Tottenham Hotspur

Dan KP: Richarlison strengthen his case for a place in Tottenham’s front three

Nottingham Forest confirm free-agent signing of Serge Aurier

The Athletic ($$): Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel shows they are just as ruthless as ever

Brighton-Palace postponed due to rail strike

Ryan Giggs to be retried over assault allegations

