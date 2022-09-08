The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 8

good morning -

How many of you missed Champions League football? You don’t get emotion like that watching Pacos de Ferreira! So let’s revisit some of Wednesday’s best moments!

Richarlison embraces his family

Where else is there to start but here? With the Spurs Cypriot flag displaying in the background, an emotional Richarlison embraces his family after scoring a brace against Marseille.

He was the man of the match yesterday, undoubtedly. And what a beautiful moment he shared with his loved ones. How lucky are we to have it recorded.

Foram anos de luta, e você sempre esteve ao meu lado. Só preciso agradecer por não desistir de mim e do meu sonho. Hoje, ter você na aqui, tornou o momento ainda mais emocionante p mim. Seguimos juntos por sonhos ainda maiores que virão! Obrigado, pai! pic.twitter.com/Oini3eyIAe — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) September 7, 2022

Antonio Conte embraces Richarlison

How sweet is this moment between player and manager?

Richarlison rightfully deserves all the praise after Tottenham’s 2-0 victory against Marseille.

It’s hard to believe a player of this calibre started on the bench for Spurs this season. How could Conte possibly drop him now? Why not play a front four against City?

Richarlison on playing in the Champions League: "I always said it was my dream to play in the Champions League, and now this dream will come true. Maybe I can cry because it will be a special moment to be there playing in the Champions League which I only watched on TV." #THFC — Rob Guest (@RobGuesty) September 7, 2022

And to think, a year ago Richarlison’s main job was helping Everton avoid relegation.

Cry your heart out, Richarlison. Cry out those tears of joy

